MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - KLA Corporation (KLAC) has launched a new $138 million R&D and manufacturing facility in Newport, Wales.This investment builds on KLA's legacy in the region, particularly through its SPTS division, which has been a key player in semiconductor innovation in Wales since 1984 and has earned multiple Queen's Awards for excellence.Acquired in 2019, SPTS's etch and deposition product lines have enhanced KLA's portfolio and helped meet rising demand in the semiconductor industry. The new 237,000-square-foot facility features 25,000 square feet of cleanrooms, 35,000 square feet of modern manufacturing space, and demonstration areas. It is designed to advance technologies across sectors like advanced packaging, MEMS, RF, power devices, and photonics.Dan Collins, KLA's site leader and general manager, emphasized that the company's expanded capabilities and strong product lineup position it to meet increasing demand for advanced chips driven by trends such as AI. He said the new facility reflects KLA's ongoing commitment to innovation, talent development, and regional growth.The center can accommodate up to 750 employees and aims to foster both technological excellence and community engagement. U.K. Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens, highlighted that the investment reinforces the U.K.'s status as a leader in the global semiconductor industry. She noted the government's support for this sector, including nearly £5 million recently allocated to talent development, and praised KLA's role in driving innovation and regional economic growth.