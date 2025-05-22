PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) released a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $479.25 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $487.99 million, or $1.46 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $4.984 billion from $4.858 billion last year.Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $479.25 Mln. vs. $487.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.47 vs. $1.46 last year. -Revenue: $4.984 Bln vs. $4.858 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.40 to $1.55,Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX