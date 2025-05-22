Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a pharmaceutical company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today announced the poster presentation of two abstracts at the 2025 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 30-June 3 in Chicago.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Phase 1/2 Duravelo-1 study: Preliminary results of Nectin-4-targeting zelenectide pevedotin (BT8009) plus pembrolizumab in previously untreated, cisplatin-ineligible patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer

Poster Session: Genitourinary Cancer-Kidney and Bladder

Date and Time: Monday, June 2, at 9 a.m.-12 p.m. CT

Abstract Number: 4567

Lead Author: Patrizia Giannatempo, M.D., Fondazione IRCCS Istituto Nazionale dei Tumori, Milan, Italy

Title: A phase 2/3 study of Bicycle Drug Conjugate zelenectide pevedotin (BT8009) targeting Nectin-4 in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (la/mUC; Duravelo-2)

Poster Session: Genitourinary Cancer-Kidney and Bladder

Date and Time: Monday, June 2, at 9 a.m.-12 p.m. CT

Abstract Number: TPS4619

Lead Author: Yohann Loriot, M.D., Ph.D., Gustave Roussy Institute, University Paris-Saclay, Villejuif, France

The posters will be made available in the Publications section of the Bicycle Therapeutics website at the beginning of the poster session.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycle molecules, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle molecules are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycle molecules attractive candidates for drug development. The company is evaluating zelenectide pevedotin (formerly BT8009), a Bicycle Drug Conjugate (BDC) targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen; BT5528, a BDC molecule targeting EphA2, a historically undruggable target; and BT7480, a Bicycle Tumor-Targeted Immune Cell Agonist (Bicycle TICA) targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137, in company-sponsored clinical trials. Additionally, the company is developing Bicycle Radioconjugates (BRC) for radiopharmaceutical use and, through various partnerships, is exploring the use of Bicycle technology to develop therapies for diseases beyond oncology.

Bicycle Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250522152802/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Stephanie Yao

SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

stephanie.yao@bicycletx.com

857-523-8544

Matthew DeYoung

Argot Partners

ir@bicycletx.com

212-600-1902

Media:

Jim O'Connell

Weber Shandwick

media@bicycletx.com

312-988-2343