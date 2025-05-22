MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its third-quarter results on Thursday, Intuit Inc. (INTU) raised its guidance for the full fiscal year 2025.The company now expects revenues of $18.723 billion to $18.760 billion, growth of approximately 15 percent, up from previous guidance for growth of approximately 12 to 13 percent.GAAP operating income is now expected to be $4.898 billion to $4.918 billion, growth of approximately 35 percent, up from previous guidance for growth of approximately 28 to 30 percent.Earnings per share of $13.19 to $13.24, growth of approximately 26 to 27 percent, up from previous guidance for growth of approximately 18 to 20 percent.Adjusted earnings per share of $20.07 to $20.12, growth of approximately 18 to 19 percent, up from previous guidance for growth of approximately 13 to 14 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX