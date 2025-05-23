Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations Announces Appointment of Professor Steven Jones as Senior Scientific Advisor, Strengthening Technical Acumen in AI-Powered Precision Oncology

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN:A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Steven Jones as Senior Scientific Advisor. Professor Jones will play a key role in advancing the Company's mission to transform cancer care through AI-powered precision oncology.

Professor Jones currently serves as Co-Director of the Genome Sciences Centre in Vancouver and Head of Bioinformatics, as well as Distinguished Scientist at the BC Cancer Research Institute. He is internationally recognized as one of the most highly cited researchers in his field, with groundbreaking contributions to genomics and cancer research. Among his many honors, Professor Jones is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences, and has received multiple awards for leadership in genomics and precision oncology. He is consistently recognized by Clarivate Analytics as one of the world's most highly cited researchers.[1]

As a world-renowned expert in genomics, bioinformatics, and cancer research, Professor Jones brings decades of precision oncology of experience to Onco-Innovations. A significant part of his prolific research program relates to developing more precise cancer treatments by exploiting the specific genetic profile of an individual's cancer. In his new role, he will provide scientific leadership across the Company's oncology genomics and AI initiatives, working primarily with its subsidiary, Inka Health. Inka Health is the developer of SynoGraph, Onco-Innovations' flagship AI-powered oncology platform, and Professor Jones will help guide its scientific direction. He will also help shape research strategy, support strategic partnerships, and represent the Company within the scientific and medical communities.

Professor Jones' responsibilities will include guiding the scientific direction of Onco's AI-driven solutions, fostering collaborations with research institutions and industry partners, and contributing to key publications and conferences. He will also play an active role in fundraising and public engagement, helping to articulate the scientific value and impact of Onco-Innovations' technologies to investors and other stakeholders.

"Professor Jones is a pioneer in cancer genomics and bioinformatics, and we are honoured to welcome him to Onco-Innovations. His deep expertise and visionary leadership will be instrumental as we expand our precision oncology efforts and deepen our work with data partners, clinicians, and researchers worldwide," said Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of Onco-Innovations.

About Inka Health

Inka Health is an AI-driven analytics company revolutionizing oncology research and drug development through advanced causal AI. Its proprietary platform, SynoGraph, leverages AI-powered causal inference to identify which cancer patients are most likely to respond to specific treatments, advancing precision medicine. By integrating diverse multimodal medical data-including genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics-SynoGraph uncovers hidden insights that can optimize treatment decisions and clinical trial design. With this cutting-edge technology, Inka Health aims to help pharmaceutical companies accelerate drug development, reduce trial failures, and bring life-saving therapies to market faster.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

[1] https://www.bcgsc.ca/people/steven-jones

