TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Friday release Q1 numbers for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Sales are expected to be flat on quarter after rising 0.9 percent in the three months prior.Japan will provide April figures for national consumer prices; in March, overall inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 3.6 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 3.2 percent.Singapore will see April numbers for consumer prices; in March, overall inflation was down 0.1 percent on month and up 0.9 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 0.5 percent.Taiwan will release April data for industrial production; in March, production was up 13.65 percent on year.