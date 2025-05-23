Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) (OTCQX: JRNGF) ("Journey", or the "Company") announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held today pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Journey is pleased to report that all resolutions were approved by the shareholders and the details of the voting results are contained below.

1. Fixing the Number of Directors to be elected at the meeting

On a vote by proxy, the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at six members. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 28,696,094 85.67 4,800,998 14.33

2. Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and the by-laws of the Company:

Nominees Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Craig H. Hansen 24,138,030 81.64 5,428,552 18.36 Jenna M. Kaye 23,809,514 80.53 5,757,068 19.47 Thomas J. Mullane 24,240,395 81.99 5,326,187 18.01 Reginald S. Smith 23,481,426 79.42 6,085,156 20.58 Scott A. Treadwell 24,543,991 83.01 5,022,591 16.99 Alex G. Verge 23,802,307 80.50 5,764,275 19.50

3. Appointment of Auditor

On a vote by proxy, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration as such. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 32,617,308 97.37 879,785 2.63

4. Advance Notice By-Law

On a vote by ballot, the Advance Notice By-Law dealing with the advance notice of nomination of directors of the Corporation was approved.

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 24,274,170 82.10 5,292,412 17.90

