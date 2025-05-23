TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in Japan were up 3.6 percent on year in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the March reading.On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent - again, in line with expectations and accelerating slightly from 0.3 percent in the previous month.Core consumer prices were up 3.5 percent on year, exceeding expectations for an increase of 3.4 percent and up from 3.2 percent a month earlier.On a monthly basis, core CPI was up 0.2 percent, easing from 0.3 percent in April.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX