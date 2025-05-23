Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Expansion

Siegfried expands production capacity for ophthalmic drugs in El Masnou



23.05.2025 / 06:30 CET/CEST





Media Release

Zofingen, May 23, 2025 Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry, today announced a further expansion of its ophthalmic drug manufacturing site in El Masnou near Barcelona, Spain. The latest expansion will significantly increase the site's sterile eye drop manufacturing capacity, in response to growing customer demand. The new capacity will be available for customers beginning in 2027. This additional expansion complements the company's ongoing initiative to increase production capacity for sterile eye care ointments, which is expected to be available to customers by 2026. It also includes the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment compliant with the European Union's Annex 1 regulations for the manufacture of sterile medicinal products. Marcel Imwinkelried, CEO: "We see continued strong demand for ophthalmic products and the expansion of our El Masnou site will provide valuable additional capacity for our customers. This expansion enhances our global ophthalmic manufacturing footprint and enables us, together with our ophthalmics site in Irvine, US, to effectively serve Europe and the US." Established in 1925, Siegfried's El Masnou site has a century long expertise in pharmaceutical manufacturing with deep expertise in ophthalmic formulations. The facility specializes in eye drops and sterile ointments, as well as products for nasal and otic use. The site supplies more than 100 million treatments annually to patients across the globe. Siegfried expands capacity for eye drop production at its manufacturing site in El Masnou, Spain Expansion complements the ongoing capacity extension for sterile eye care ointments in El Masnou Capacity expansion strengthens global manufacturing footprint for ophthalmic products, with El Masnou serving the European market and Siegfried's manufacturing site in Irvine serving the US market Contact Financial Analysts: Media: Dr. Reto Suter Peter Stierli Chief Financial Officer Head Corporate Communications reto.suter@siegfried.ch peter.stierli@siegfried.ch Tel. +41 62 746 11 35 Tel. +41 62 746 15 51 Siegfried Holding AG Untere Bruehlstrasse 4 CH-4800 Zofingen

About Siegfried



The Siegfried Group is a global life sciences company with sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA and China. In 2024, the company achieved sales of CHF 1.295 billion and employed on 31.12.2024 more than 3,800 people at thirteen sites on three continents. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN). Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.







Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This media release includes statements concerning the future. They are based on assumptions and expectations that may prove to be wrong. They should be considered with due caution as, by definition, they contain known and unknown risks, insecurities and other factors which could result in a difference in the actual results, financial situation, developments or the success of Siegfried Holding AG or Siegfried Group from the explicit or implicit assumptions made in these statements. expect more

Siegfried AG

Untere Brühlstrasse 4

4800 Zofingen, Switzerland



+41 62 746 11 11

info@siegfried.ch

www.siegfried.ch





End of Media Release

