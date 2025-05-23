Siegfried AG
/ Key word(s): Expansion
Media Release
Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry, today announced a further expansion of its ophthalmic drug manufacturing site in El Masnou near Barcelona, Spain. The latest expansion will significantly increase the site's sterile eye drop manufacturing capacity, in response to growing customer demand. The new capacity will be available for customers beginning in 2027.
This additional expansion complements the company's ongoing initiative to increase production capacity for sterile eye care ointments, which is expected to be available to customers by 2026. It also includes the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment compliant with the European Union's Annex 1 regulations for the manufacture of sterile medicinal products.
Marcel Imwinkelried, CEO: "We see continued strong demand for ophthalmic products and the expansion of our El Masnou site will provide valuable additional capacity for our customers. This expansion enhances our global ophthalmic manufacturing footprint and enables us, together with our ophthalmics site in Irvine, US, to effectively serve Europe and the US."
Established in 1925, Siegfried's El Masnou site has a century long expertise in pharmaceutical manufacturing with deep expertise in ophthalmic formulations. The facility specializes in eye drops and sterile ointments, as well as products for nasal and otic use. The site supplies more than 100 million treatments annually to patients across the globe.
About Siegfried
Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.
expect more
