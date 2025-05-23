PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales from the UK and detailed quarterly national accounts from Germany are the top economic news due on Friday.At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales for April. Economists forecast retail sales to grow 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, after rising 0.4 percent in March.In the meantime, Destatis publishes Germany's detailed GDP data for the first quarter. The initial estimate showed that the economy grew 0.2 percent sequentially after a 0.2 percent fall seen in the fourth quarter.Also, unemployment data is due from Sweden.At 2.30 am ET, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office publishes unemployment data for April.At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes consumer sentiment survey data. The consumer sentiment index is forecast to rise slightly to 93 in May from 92 in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX