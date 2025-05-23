Regulatory News:

FDJ UNITED (Paris:FDJ):

On 22 May 2025, the Board of Directors decided to implement the share buyback programme adopted by the General Meeting of 22 May 2025 to serve the performance share plan (LTI) adopted on the same day and the employee share ownership transaction announced in the press release of 16 April 2025.

FDJ will entrust an investment services provider (ISP) with a mandate(s) to acquire a maximum of 455,000 shares over 3 years[1] in order to serve the LTI plan.

With regard to the employee shareholding operation, the acquisition will concern a maximum number of 1,852,700 shares and will be carried out before the settlement-delivery date of the offer reserved for employees, scheduled for 29 July 2025.

A description of the share buyback programme is provided in the 2024 Universal Registration Document (Chapter 7.2.2.1) available on the FDJ website (www.groupefdj.com).

About FDJ UNITED

FDJ UNITED is one of Europe's leading betting and gaming operators, with a vast portfolio of iconic brands and a reputation for technological excellence. With more than 5,000 employees and a presence in around fifteen regulated markets, the Group offers a diversified, responsible range of games, both under exclusive rights and open to competition: lottery games in France and Ireland, via an extensive point-of-sale network and online; sports betting at points of sale in France; and online games open to competition (sports and horse-race betting, poker and online casino games, in markets where these activities are authorized). FDJ Group has placed responsibility at the heart of its strategy and promotes recreational betting. FDJ Group is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (FDJU) and is a member of indices including the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro.

For more information, visit www.fdjunited.com

@FDJUNITED @FDJUNITED_officiel @FDJUNITED

1 The maximum number of shares is calculated based on the estimate of the fair value of the FDJ share calculated by EY on 1 April 2025; the latter will be updated on 22 May 2025

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250523438933/en/

Contacts:

Media

+33 (0)1 41 10 33 82 media@fdjunited.com

Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 41 04 19 74 invest@fdjunited.com