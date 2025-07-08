Crédit Agricole Assurances announces the launch of an accelerated bookbuilding offering of its whole stake in FDJ United

8 July 2025 - Crédit Agricole Assurances ("CAA"), which, via its wholly-owned subsidiaries Predica and Crédit Agricole Assurances Retraite, currently owns 6,110,156 shares of FDJ United (the "Company"), representing approximately 3.3% of the Company's share capital and 4.5% of its voting rights, announces the launch of an offering of its whole stake in FDJ United (the "Shares"). These Shares will be offered as part of an accelerated bookbuilding offering to institutional investors (the "Placement").

CAA has been a shareholder of FDJ United, an international gaming operator, since its IPO in November 2019 and has supported the Company throughout its development, including the successful recent acquisition of Kindred. CAA completed an initial sale of c. 4.1 million shares in November 2024 as part of its strategy of actively managing its investment portfolio. Upon completion of the Placement, CAA will no longer be a shareholder of the Company.

The Placement will start immediately following this announcement. The final terms of the Placement will be determined and announced after the end of the bookbuilding process.

Settlement of the Placement should take place on 11 July 2025.

FDJ United's shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013451333).

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase and the offering of the shares in FDJ United does not constitute a public offering (except to institutional investors) in any country, including in France.

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Morgan Stanley Europe SE are acting as Global Coordinators and Bookrunners on the Placement.

About Crédit Agricole Assurances

Crédit Agricole Assurances, France's leading insurer, is Crédit Agricole group's subsidiary, which brings together all the insurance businesses of Crédit Agricole S.A. Crédit Agricole Assurances offers a range of products and services in savings, retirement, health, personal protection and property insurance. They are distributed by Crédit Agricole's banks in France and in 9 countries worldwide, and are aimed at individual, professional, agricultural and business customers. At the end of 2024, Crédit Agricole Assurances had more than 6,700 employees. Its 2024 premium income (non-GAAP) amounted to 43.6 billion euros.

www.ca-assurances.com

Press contacts

Géraldine Bailacq +33 (0)6 81 75 87 59

Nicolas Leviaux +33 (0)6 19 60 48 53

Julien Badé +33 (0)7 85 18 68 05

service.presse@ca-assurances.fr





