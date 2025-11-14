Anzeige
Freitag, 14.11.2025
Trump. Zölle. Craig Parry. Vizsla Copper wird zur strategisch wichtigsten Kupferaktie Nordamerikas
WKN: 982285 | ISIN: FR0000045072 | Ticker-Symbol: XCA
Tradegate
14.11.25 | 11:34
16,375 Euro
-0,61 % -0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.11.2025 08:06 Uhr
Crédit Agricole S.A. announces the reduction of its share capital through the cancellation of treasury shares purchased under a share repurchase program

Press release

Montrouge, November 14th, 2025

Crédit Agricole S.A. announces the reduction of its share capital through the cancellation of treasury shares purchased under a share repurchase program

On 13 November 2025, the Board of Directors, acting on the authorization of the General Meeting of Shareholders on 22 May 2024, decided to reduce Crédit Agricole S.A.'s share capital by cancelling 22,886,191 treasury shares representing approximately 0.75% of the share capital.

Such capital reduction is effective as from 13 November 2025.

These shares were purchased under a share repurchase program implemented between 1 October 2025 and 30 October 2025 to offset the dilutive effect of the 2025 capital increase reserved for employees, for an aggregate amount of 374,414,014 euros, following a decision by the Board of Directors on 14 May 2025.

Following this cancellation of such shares, Crédit Agricole S.A.'s share capital amounts to 9,077,707,050 euros, comprising 3,025,902,350 shares, including 583,317 treasury shares held as at 13 November 2025 under the liquidity agreement managed by Kepler Cheuvreux.

Crédit Agricole S.A. press contacts
Alexandre Barat: 06 19 73 60 28 - alexandre.barat@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Olivier Tassain: 06 75 90 26 66 - olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr

All our press releases can be found at: https://www.credit-agricole.com/en


