FDJ UNITED (Paris:FDJU), a leader in betting and gaming in Europe, announces its 2026 financial communication calendar.

Event Date Results FY 2025 February, Thursday 19 premarket Quiet period from January, Monday 19 Revenue Q1 2026 April, Tuesday 21 aftermarket Quiet period from April, Monday 6 AGM April, Wednesday 22 Results H1 2026 July, Wednesday 29 aftermarket Quiet period from June, Monday 29 Revenue Q3 2026 October, Wednesday 21 aftermarket Quiet period from October, Monday 5

FDJ, France's national lottery and the French market leader in gambling and entertainment, the #2 lottery in Europe and #4 worldwide, offers secure, enjoyable and responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games) and sports betting (Parions Sport), available from physical outlets and online. FDJ's performance is driven by a portfolio of iconic and recent brands, the #1 local sales network in France, a growing market, recurring investment and a strategy of innovation to make its offering and distribution more attractive with an enhanced gaming experience. FDJ is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment A FDJ.PA)

