FDJ UNITED (Paris:FDJU), a leader in betting and gaming in Europe, announces its 2026 financial communication calendar.
Event
Date
Results FY 2025
February, Thursday 19 premarket
Quiet period from January, Monday 19
Revenue Q1 2026
April, Tuesday 21 aftermarket
Quiet period from April, Monday 6
AGM
April, Wednesday 22
Results H1 2026
July, Wednesday 29 aftermarket
Quiet period from June, Monday 29
Revenue Q3 2026
October, Wednesday 21 aftermarket
Quiet period from October, Monday 5
About FDJ Group:
FDJ, France's national lottery and the French market leader in gambling and entertainment, the #2 lottery in Europe and #4 worldwide, offers secure, enjoyable and responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games) and sports betting (Parions Sport), available from physical outlets and online. FDJ's performance is driven by a portfolio of iconic and recent brands, the #1 local sales network in France, a growing market, recurring investment and a strategy of innovation to make its offering and distribution more attractive with an enhanced gaming experience. FDJ is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment A FDJ.PA)
For further information, www.groupefdj.com
