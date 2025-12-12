Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schock aus China - Lithium zieht an, Antimon wird politisch: Diese Aktie könnte 2026 durchstarten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PU5K | ISIN: FR0013451333 | Ticker-Symbol: 1WE
Tradegate
12.12.25 | 10:29
23,140 Euro
+0,61 % +0,140
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FDJ UNITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FDJ UNITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,08023,14010:56
23,08023,16010:56
ACCESS Newswire
12.12.2025 10:26 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hacksaw Gaming Celebrates New Go Live In Denmark With FDJ United

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming announces its latest launch in Denmark, through an extension of its longstanding partnership with FDJ UNITED. An array of Hacksaw Gaming's leading titles is now accessible to Danish players via FDJ UNITED's platforms, unibet.dk and mariacasino.dk.

The two organisations have collaborated since 2020 and are live in several jurisdictions, including Belgium, the Netherlands, Romania, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. FDJ UNITED serves more than 33 million players globally, delivering a broad portfolio of engaging and responsible gaming experiences.

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:
"This latest launch represents our commitment to provide high-quality games to players across markets, and we look forward to providing content to FDJ UNITED's Danish players."

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
HACKSAW GAMING CELEBRATES NEW GO LIVE IN DENMARK WITH FDJ UNITED

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-celebrates-new-go-live-in-denmark-with-fdj-united-1116980

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.