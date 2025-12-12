STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming announces its latest launch in Denmark, through an extension of its longstanding partnership with FDJ UNITED. An array of Hacksaw Gaming's leading titles is now accessible to Danish players via FDJ UNITED's platforms, unibet.dk and mariacasino.dk.

The two organisations have collaborated since 2020 and are live in several jurisdictions, including Belgium, the Netherlands, Romania, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. FDJ UNITED serves more than 33 million players globally, delivering a broad portfolio of engaging and responsible gaming experiences.

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"This latest launch represents our commitment to provide high-quality games to players across markets, and we look forward to providing content to FDJ UNITED's Danish players."

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments

HACKSAW GAMING CELEBRATES NEW GO LIVE IN DENMARK WITH FDJ UNITED

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-celebrates-new-go-live-in-denmark-with-fdj-united-1116980