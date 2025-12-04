Anzeige
WKN: A41BAR | ISIN: SE0025138357
Frankfurt
04.12.25 | 09:15
5,745 Euro
+0,09 % +0,005
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HACKSAW AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HACKSAW AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8105,87510:19
04.12.2025
Hacksaw Gaming Adds Jinx Gaming As New Partner Studio To The OpenRGS Platform

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming has entered a new partnership with Jinx Gaming. Through the partnership, Jinx Gaming will launch titles on Hacksaw's proprietary OpenRGS platform, with the first title being live as per today.

Jinx Gaming is the seventh studio to join Hacksaw's OpenRGS platform.

Reu Wilde, Founder of Jinx Gaming, comments:
"The entire Jinx team couldn't imagine a better partner for our games than Hacksaw. The OpenRGS platform aligns perfectly with our vision to create truly innovative games and thrilling experiences for players."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming, comments:
"We're delighted to welcome Jinx Gaming as a new OpenRGS partner. This partnership is a testament to our strategy of continuing to roll out our platform to successful partner studios. Launching the title Dead Headz is an exciting first step, and we're looking forward to bringing their distinctive experiences to players around the world."

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
HACKSAW GAMING ADDS JINX GAMING AS NEW PARTNER STUDIO TO THE OPENRGS PLATFORM

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-adds-jinx-gaming-as-new-partner-studio-to-the-open-1114603

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
