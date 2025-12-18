Hacksaw Gaming and Winbet Announce New Partnership

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - A range of Hacksaw Gaming titles are now live on Winbet's platform, offering Romanian players access to an exciting mix of high-quality casino content that blends innovation, creativity, and top-tier player experience.

Founded in 2017, Winbet has earned a strong reputation in the locally licensed Romanian market for its commitment to safe and responsible gambling, and for delivering a well-rounded entertainment experience through its online casino, sports betting, and live dealer offerings.

Catrinel Tudosa, Head of Marketing at Winbet:

"At Winbet, we remain committed to offering our players the highest-quality casino entertainment. Our partnership with Hacksaw Gaming represents another step in expanding and elevating our content strategy. Together, we will deliver distinctive gaming experiences and lasting value for our players. We are excited to introduce these games to our platform."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO at Hacksaw Gaming:

"We're delighted to partner with Winbet, their dedication to quality and responsible gaming aligns closely with our own values, making them an ideal partner to showcase Hacksaw Gaming's unique portfolio to Romanian players. We look forward to a strong and successful collaboration."