STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - A range of Hacksaw Gaming titles are now live on Winbet's platform, offering Romanian players access to an exciting mix of high-quality casino content that blends innovation, creativity, and top-tier player experience.
Founded in 2017, Winbet has earned a strong reputation in the locally licensed Romanian market for its commitment to safe and responsible gambling, and for delivering a well-rounded entertainment experience through its online casino, sports betting, and live dealer offerings.
Catrinel Tudosa, Head of Marketing at Winbet:
"At Winbet, we remain committed to offering our players the highest-quality casino entertainment. Our partnership with Hacksaw Gaming represents another step in expanding and elevating our content strategy. Together, we will deliver distinctive gaming experiences and lasting value for our players. We are excited to introduce these games to our platform."
Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO at Hacksaw Gaming:
"We're delighted to partner with Winbet, their dedication to quality and responsible gaming aligns closely with our own values, making them an ideal partner to showcase Hacksaw Gaming's unique portfolio to Romanian players. We look forward to a strong and successful collaboration."
For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com
About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).
Attachments
HACKSAW GAMING AND WINBET ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP
SOURCE: Hacksaw
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-and-winbet-announce-new-partnership-1118958