Hacksaw Gaming and bet365 Celebrate New Expansion in Pennsylvania

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / Hacksaw Gaming (STO:HACK) announces a new launch in Pennsylvania through a deepened partnership with bet365. With an array of Hacksaw content available on bet365's platform, via Light & Wonder, players can now experience some of Hacksaw's signature games such as Wanted Dead or a Wild, Le Bandit, Stormforged and Densho.

Founded in 2000, bet365 has been a pioneering force in the industry since the very beginning, and still continues to do so today. This latest launch is a testament to Hacksaw Gaming's commitment to delivering premium experiences worldwide, while strengthening its partnership with one of the industry's most respected names in a large, regulated U.S. market.

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming commented:

"We're thrilled to expand once again with bet365, a brand that shares our vision for pushing boundaries and delivering the very best in iGaming. Launching together in Pennsylvania is another big step in our U.S. journey, and we look forward to entertaining even more players with our unique content."

