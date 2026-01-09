Anzeige
Freitag, 09.01.2026
ACCESS Newswire
09.01.2026 11:26 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hacksaw Gaming and bet365 Celebrate New Expansion in Pennsylvania

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / Hacksaw Gaming (STO:HACK) announces a new launch in Pennsylvania through a deepened partnership with bet365. With an array of Hacksaw content available on bet365's platform, via Light & Wonder, players can now experience some of Hacksaw's signature games such as Wanted Dead or a Wild, Le Bandit, Stormforged and Densho.

Founded in 2000, bet365 has been a pioneering force in the industry since the very beginning, and still continues to do so today. This latest launch is a testament to Hacksaw Gaming's commitment to delivering premium experiences worldwide, while strengthening its partnership with one of the industry's most respected names in a large, regulated U.S. market.

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming commented:
"We're thrilled to expand once again with bet365, a brand that shares our vision for pushing boundaries and delivering the very best in iGaming. Launching together in Pennsylvania is another big step in our U.S. journey, and we look forward to entertaining even more players with our unique content."

About bet365
At bet365, we don't do ordinary.
bet365 is committed to Safer Gambling. We promote gambling as an enjoyable leisure activity, and we believe that gambling can only remain this way if you stay in control and gamble responsibly. However, we know that for some people gambling can stop being a harmless leisure activity and become a problem.
bet365 has a range of useful tools to help customers stay in control of their gambling that can be found at https://responsiblegaming.pa.bet365.com/us .
GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL OR TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ/CO/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only (18+ KY). Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
HACKSAW GAMING AND BET365 CELEBRATE NEW EXPANSION IN PENNSYLVANIA

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-and-bet365-celebrate-new-expansion-in-pennsylvania-1125949

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
