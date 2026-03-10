Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.03.2026
WKN: A41BAR | ISIN: SE0025138357 | Ticker-Symbol: 51R
Tradegate
10.03.26 | 10:58
5,411 Euro
-1,08 % -0,059
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Hacksaw Gaming Announces Partnership with Mozzartbet in Romania

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming announces an extension of its partnership with Mozzartbet. Through the extended partnership, several Hacksaw Gaming top titles such as Le Bandit, Duel and Dawn and Wanted, will be made available to Mozzartbet's customers in Romania.

The agreement builds on an existing partnership with Mozzartbet in Serbia, and will see slots from Hacksaw's innovative portfolio made available in Romania for the first time.

Founded in Serbia in 2001, Mozzartbet is a well-established, regulated, iGaming operator with a strong presence across several European and African markets.

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:
"We're delighted to announce this new partnership with Mozzartbet. This extended partnership underscores our ability to grow with customers across markets."

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
HACKSAW GAMING ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH MOZZARTBET IN ROMANIA

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-announces-partnership-with-mozzartbet-in-romania-1145612

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.