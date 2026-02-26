Hacksaw OpenRGS Adds Foxhound Games as New Partner Studio

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming announces the latest addition to its OpenRGS platform, Foxhound Games, a Cyprus-based game studio founded in 2024. The studio joins OpenRGS with the launch of its debut title, Mortal Oath , and is thereby the ninth studio to join the OpenRGS platform.

Alexis Angelidis, Founder and CEO at Foxhound Games:

"The whole team is incredibly excited about this partnership. Hacksaw OpenRGS gives us the perfect platform to bring our games to players worldwide, and we can't wait to see where this journey takes us."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"We're delighted to welcome Foxhound Games to OpenRGS. Their commitment to immersive, story-driven design aligns strongly with our vision of supporting innovative partner studios. Launching Mortal Oath is an exciting first step, and we look forward to bringing their distinctive world to operators and players across our global network."

About Foxhound Games:

Built by a team with roots in the video game industry, Foxhound Games was formed around a shared belief that slots can offer more immersive, game-driven experiences. With a strong focus on stylised 2D art, atmospheric world-building and polished presentation, the studio aims to create titles that feel like complete gaming experiences - distinctive, memorable.

Mortal Oath marks the first chapter in the world Foxhound is building. Centred around a lone demon hunter sworn to defend the human realm against ancient evils, the game's narrative shapes every element of its design. Features such as the Corrupted Hunter and Night of the Hunt bonus are woven directly into the story, delivering a cinematic, video game-inspired experience with a darker, mature tone.

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

