STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Hacksaw Gaming (STO:HACK) announces another milestone in its U.S. expansion journey, having been granted an Online Gaming Service Provider licence by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection.

The licence enables Hacksaw Gaming to bring its distinctive portfolio of innovative online gaming content to licensed operators across the state.

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"Securing our Connecticut licence is a fantastic achievement and another proud moment for the Hacksaw team. The U.S. continues to be a market with large opportunities, and each new state strengthens our ability to bring innovative, high-quality content to more players and partners. We look forward to building strong operator relationships as we expand our presence across North America."

This latest milestone highlights Hacksaw Gaming's continued commitment to market expansion, as the company builds momentum across the U.S. and delivers distinctive, player-first content through trusted and compliant partnerships.

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments

HACKSAW GAMING SECURES CONNECTICUT LICENCE

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-secures-connecticut-licence-1146683