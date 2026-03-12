Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dieser 37-Mio.-€-Goldentwickler sitzt auf einem möglichen $2-Milliarden-Projekt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41BAR | ISIN: SE0025138357 | Ticker-Symbol: 51R
Tradegate
11.03.26 | 11:46
5,352 Euro
+0,68 % +0,036
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HACKSAW AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HACKSAW AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5305,61514:50
5,5565,58814:50
ACCESS Newswire
12.03.2026 13:50 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hacksaw Gaming Secures Connecticut Licence

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Hacksaw Gaming (STO:HACK) announces another milestone in its U.S. expansion journey, having been granted an Online Gaming Service Provider licence by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection.

The licence enables Hacksaw Gaming to bring its distinctive portfolio of innovative online gaming content to licensed operators across the state.

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:
"Securing our Connecticut licence is a fantastic achievement and another proud moment for the Hacksaw team. The U.S. continues to be a market with large opportunities, and each new state strengthens our ability to bring innovative, high-quality content to more players and partners. We look forward to building strong operator relationships as we expand our presence across North America."

This latest milestone highlights Hacksaw Gaming's continued commitment to market expansion, as the company builds momentum across the U.S. and delivers distinctive, player-first content through trusted and compliant partnerships.

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
HACKSAW GAMING SECURES CONNECTICUT LICENCE

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-secures-connecticut-licence-1146683

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.