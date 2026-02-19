Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41BAR | ISIN: SE0025138357 | Ticker-Symbol: 51R
Frankfurt
19.02.26 | 09:55
5,370 Euro
-0,65 % -0,035
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HACKSAW AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HACKSAW AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4655,55012:51
ACCESS Newswire
19.02.2026 11:26 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hacksaw Gaming Announces New Partnership With Delaware North In West Virginia

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Hacksaw Gaming (STO:HACK) announces a new partnership with Delaware North. Through the partnership, Hacksaw and Delaware North will bring a selection of Hacksaw's titles to players in West Virginia, via Delaware North's online platform wv.betly.com.

Delaware North stands as one of the largest privately owned and operated hospitality and entertainment companies in the world. That includes owning and operating a portfolio of regional casinos, including Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack and Mardi Gras Casino & Resort in West Virginia, as well as mobile sports betting and iCasino via the Betly brand in several states.

Bob Akeret, General Manager of Interactive Gaming at Delaware North:
"Partnering with Hacksaw Gaming is an exciting step forward for Betly as we continue to elevate our iCasino experience. Their innovative, high-energy games are a perfect fit for our players, and this collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering best-in-class entertainment on the Betly app."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:
"We're thrilled to be partnering with Delaware North, their dedication to player experience makes them an ideal partner for us. We're excited to deliver a top-tier catalog of content to West Virginian players and look forward to what's ahead."

About Delaware North Gaming
Delaware North's gaming division is one of the most innovative gaming operators in the United States, specializing in regional venues with slots and video gaming machines, table games, poker rooms, full-service restaurants, retail shops and hotels. We have gaming destinations in New York, New Hampshire, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, West Virginia, Ohio and Illinois, as well as in Australia. We are also the lead gaming and hospitality consultant and developer on the Catawba Nation's $1 billion casino resort project in North Carolina. Our interactive gaming division operates mobile sports betting and iGaming via the Betly brand in several states, and we also own and operate Ruby Seven Studios, a leading developer of social casino gaming applications. Delaware North is a global leader in hospitality and entertainment. Learn more at www.DelawareNorth.com.

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
HACKSAW GAMING ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH DELAWARE NORTH IN WEST VIRGINIA

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-announces-new-partnership-with-delaware-north-in-w-1139229

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.