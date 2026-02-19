Hacksaw Gaming Announces New Partnership With Delaware North In West Virginia

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Hacksaw Gaming (STO:HACK) announces a new partnership with Delaware North. Through the partnership, Hacksaw and Delaware North will bring a selection of Hacksaw's titles to players in West Virginia, via Delaware North's online platform wv.betly.com.

Delaware North stands as one of the largest privately owned and operated hospitality and entertainment companies in the world. That includes owning and operating a portfolio of regional casinos, including Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack and Mardi Gras Casino & Resort in West Virginia, as well as mobile sports betting and iCasino via the Betly brand in several states.

Bob Akeret, General Manager of Interactive Gaming at Delaware North:

"Partnering with Hacksaw Gaming is an exciting step forward for Betly as we continue to elevate our iCasino experience. Their innovative, high-energy games are a perfect fit for our players, and this collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering best-in-class entertainment on the Betly app."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Delaware North, their dedication to player experience makes them an ideal partner for us. We're excited to deliver a top-tier catalog of content to West Virginian players and look forward to what's ahead."

About Delaware North Gaming

Delaware North's gaming division is one of the most innovative gaming operators in the United States, specializing in regional venues with slots and video gaming machines, table games, poker rooms, full-service restaurants, retail shops and hotels. We have gaming destinations in New York, New Hampshire, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, West Virginia, Ohio and Illinois, as well as in Australia. We are also the lead gaming and hospitality consultant and developer on the Catawba Nation's $1 billion casino resort project in North Carolina. Our interactive gaming division operates mobile sports betting and iGaming via the Betly brand in several states, and we also own and operate Ruby Seven Studios, a leading developer of social casino gaming applications. Delaware North is a global leader in hospitality and entertainment. Learn more at www.DelawareNorth.com.

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments

HACKSAW GAMING ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH DELAWARE NORTH IN WEST VIRGINIA

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-announces-new-partnership-with-delaware-north-in-w-1139229