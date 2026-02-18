Hacksaw Announces Correction In Its Year-end Report 2025 Related To Average Number Of Shares And Eps

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) published its year-end report 2025 on 17 February 2025. The company today announces certain corrections regarding reported average number of shares and earnings per share for the three month period ended 31 December 2025. In addition, earnings per share for the three month period ended 31 March 2025 have been adjusted based on a new calculation method that came into effect on 1 June 2025.

The corrections only apply to the specific three month periods and does not affect the reported earnings per share of EUR 0.496 for the twelve month period ended 31 December 2025.

Complete information regarding corrections made can be found in the table below.

Jan-Mar 2025 Oct-Dec 2025 Reported After correction Reported After correction Earnings per share before dilution, EUR 0.102 0.106 0.172 0.145 Diluted earnings per share, EUR 0.101 0.106 0.172 0.145 Average number of shares before dilution - - 244,589,644 289,195,987 Average number of shares after dilution - - 244,589,644 289,195,987

An updated version of the year-end report has been made available on the company's website, www.hacksawgroup.com, and is attached to this press release.

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

