WKN: A41BAR | ISIN: SE0025138357
Frankfurt
17.02.26 | 15:25
5,220 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
18.02.2026
Hacksaw Announces Correction In Its Year-end Report 2025 Related To Average Number Of Shares And Eps

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) published its year-end report 2025 on 17 February 2025. The company today announces certain corrections regarding reported average number of shares and earnings per share for the three month period ended 31 December 2025. In addition, earnings per share for the three month period ended 31 March 2025 have been adjusted based on a new calculation method that came into effect on 1 June 2025.

The corrections only apply to the specific three month periods and does not affect the reported earnings per share of EUR 0.496 for the twelve month period ended 31 December 2025.

Complete information regarding corrections made can be found in the table below.

Jan-Mar 2025

Oct-Dec 2025

Reported

After correction

Reported

After correction

Earnings per share before dilution, EUR

0.102

0.106

0.172

0.145

Diluted earnings per share, EUR

0.101

0.106

0.172

0.145

Average number of shares before dilution

-

-

244,589,644

289,195,987

Average number of shares after dilution

-

-

244,589,644

289,195,987

An updated version of the year-end report has been made available on the company's website, www.hacksawgroup.com, and is attached to this press release.

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
Year-end report 2025

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-announces-correction-in-its-year-end-report-2025-related-1138426

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
