Hacksaw Gaming Launches with 7Melons in Switzerland

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming has gone live with 7Melons.ch in Switzerland, marking its third live operator in the locally licensed Swiss market. A selection of Hacksaw titles are now available to Swiss players on 7Melons.

Operated by Grand Casino Kursaal Bern AG and licensed under the Swiss Federal Gaming Board, 7Melons focuses on partnering with selected, trusted providers, prioritising quality over quantity.

Martin Ekinci, Head of Marketing at 7Melons:

"The launch of Hacksaw Gaming slots on 7Melons.ch strengthens our commitment to bringing fresh, high-quality entertainment to our players. Hacksaw's distinctive game design, bold aesthetics, and innovative mechanics align perfectly with our ambition to offer a modern and engaging gaming experience. We are excited to welcome Hacksaw Gaming to our portfolio and look forward to building a successful and long-term partnership."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"We're pleased to partner with 7Melons, marking our third live operator in Switzerland. Their focus on quality and long-term regulated growth aligns closely with how we approach the market. We look forward to working together to deliver a strong, sustainable offering for even more Swiss players."

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

