Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41BAR | ISIN: SE0025138357 | Ticker-Symbol: 51R
Frankfurt
23.12.25 | 09:59
5,600 Euro
-11,11 % -0,700
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HACKSAW AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HACKSAW AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6205,67511:45
ACCESS Newswire
23.12.2025 11:26 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hacksaw Gaming Adds Pineapple Play As New Studio To The OpenRGS Platform

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming has entered into a new partnership with Pineapple Play, an independent Australian game studio creating high-quality original slot games for the iGaming industry. Through the partnership, Pineapple Play will launch titles on Hacksaw's proprietary OpenRGS platform, with its debut title, Coconut Chaos, having been recently launched.

Pineapple Play becomes the eighth studio to join the OpenRGS platform.

Cameron Fraser, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Pineapple Play:
"Partnering with Hacksaw Gaming is an exciting milestone in Pineapple Play's journey. As a technical powerhouse with an industry-leading distribution network, Hacksaw is the perfect partner for our vision. Together, we aim to push creative boundaries, bring bold ideas to life, and reach players around the world. We look forward to contributing to our shared success through standout releases and a distinct perspective on Hacksaw's OpenRGS platform."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:
"We're thrilled to welcome Pineapple Play as a new OpenRGS partner, marking another step in the successful roll-out of our platform. Coconut Chaos is a strong debut game, and we're confident that Pineapple Play's fresh perspective will resonate with clients and players alike."

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
HACKSAW GAMING ADDS PINEAPPLE PLAY AS NEW STUDIO TO THE OPENRGS PLATFORM

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-adds-pineapple-play-as-new-studio-to-the-openrgs-p-1120469

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.