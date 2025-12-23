Hacksaw Gaming Adds Pineapple Play As New Studio To The OpenRGS Platform

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming has entered into a new partnership with Pineapple Play, an independent Australian game studio creating high-quality original slot games for the iGaming industry. Through the partnership, Pineapple Play will launch titles on Hacksaw's proprietary OpenRGS platform, with its debut title, Coconut Chaos, having been recently launched.

Pineapple Play becomes the eighth studio to join the OpenRGS platform.

Cameron Fraser, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Pineapple Play:

"Partnering with Hacksaw Gaming is an exciting milestone in Pineapple Play's journey. As a technical powerhouse with an industry-leading distribution network, Hacksaw is the perfect partner for our vision. Together, we aim to push creative boundaries, bring bold ideas to life, and reach players around the world. We look forward to contributing to our shared success through standout releases and a distinct perspective on Hacksaw's OpenRGS platform."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"We're thrilled to welcome Pineapple Play as a new OpenRGS partner, marking another step in the successful roll-out of our platform. Coconut Chaos is a strong debut game, and we're confident that Pineapple Play's fresh perspective will resonate with clients and players alike."