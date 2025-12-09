Hacksaw Group Announces Changes To The Executive Management Team

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Hacksaw Group (STO:HACK) today announces that Mikael Rahm has been appointed new Group CFO, thereby succeeding Per Alnefelt. Per will continue to support the Company on a consultancy basis to ensure a smooth handover. Furthermore, Hacksaw Group is reducing the number of executives in its executive management team.

Christoffer Källberg, Group CEO, comments:

"Per has expressed that he wants to take on a different role going forward. On behalf of the entire company, I want to thank Per for his contributions. We wish him all the best for whatever comes next for him.

I am very pleased to welcome Mikael Rahm as our new Group CFO, and I look forward to partnering with him as we continue to deliver on our strategy for Hacksaw over the coming years. With Mikael's strong CFO experience in scaling primarily founder- and private equity held technology and payment companies, I believe we have the right team in place for where we want to take Hacksaw next."

Mikael has been employed within the group since 1 October 2025. His previous roles include 15 years with PWC in the US and Sweden, and several CFO and CEO roles at for example Bambora, Ingenico, Verifone, Swedbank Pay, and Synsam.

Changes to the executive management team

Effective 1 January 2026, the executive management team will consist of:

Christoffer Källberg, Group CEO

Mikael Rahm, Group CFO

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO

Philippa Gregory, Chief Compliance Officer

Gabriel Fenech and Darren Camilleri Mizzi will remain in their roles as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Legal Officer, respectively, and remain part of the management team of Hacksaw Gaming Ltd.

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

