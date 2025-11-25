Regulatory News:
2026 Financial Communication Calendar
FDJ UNITED (Paris:FDJU), a leader in betting and gaming in Europe, announces its 2026 financial communication calendar.
Event
Date
Results FY 2025
February, Thursday 19 premarket
Quiet period from January, Monday 19
Revenue Q1 2026
April, Tuesday 21 aftermarket
Quiet period from April, Monday 6
AGM
April, Thursday 23
Results H1 2026
July, Wednesday 29 aftermarket
Quiet period from June, Monday 29
Revenue Q3 2026
October, Wednesday 21 aftermarket
Quiet period from October, Monday 5
About FDJ UNITED
FDJ UNITED is a leader in betting and gaming in Europe, with a vast portfolio of iconic brands and a reputation for technological excellence. With over 5,000 employees and a presence in more than 10 regulated markets, the Group offers a diversified, responsible range of games, both under exclusive rights and open to competition: lottery games in France and Ireland, via an extensive point-of-sale network and online; sports betting at points of sale in France; and online games open to competition (sports and horse-race betting, poker and online casino games, in markets where these activities are authorised). FDJ UNITED has placed responsibility at the heart of its strategy and promotes recreational betting. The Group is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (FDJU) and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro indices.
For more information, visit www.fdjunited.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251125103817/en/
Contacts:
Media Contact
01 41 10 33 82 media@fdjunited.com
Investor Relations Contact
01 41 04 19 74 invest@fdjunited.com