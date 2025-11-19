Kambi Group Plc: Kambi Group plc and FDJ UNITED sign expanded Odds Feed+ agreement

FDJ UNITED's Online Betting & Gaming division gains access to Kambi's complete library of sports odds to elevate its proprietary sportsbook offering

Kambi Group plc ("Kambi"), the home of premium sports betting solutions, has signed an expanded Odds Feed+ agreement with FDJ UNITED, providing the operator with full access to Kambi's extensive library of pre-match and live sports odds.



FDJ UNITED, which recently acquired Kindred Group, is now able to complement its in-house sportsbook offering with a bespoke selection of Kambi's traded odds, which can be continuously iterated to support its pricing and offering strategy. Kambi will continue to supply FDJ UNITED with its Turnkey Sportsbook in markets which have yet to transition to its proprietary sportsbook.



The multi-year agreement builds upon an existing Odds Feed+ partnership, signed in February, for the provision of Kambi's esports odds. Having already integrated Kambi's Odds Feed+ API for esports, today's deal provides FDJ UNITED and its sportsbook division with instant access to Kambi's entire menu of sports odds, in line with their 'best in class' approach to both supplier integrations and in-house offering development.



Odds Feed+ is Kambi's premium odds feed solution, engineered to deliver high-quality pre-match and live odds, as well as an extensive range of micro and player props markets, through a single API integration. Kambi's odds are traded on its €17bn liquidity, ensuring sharper and more reliable odds, no matter the sport or league.



Werner Becher, CEO of Kambi Group, said: "We are delighted to agree this partnership with FDJ UNITED as we continue to expand the list of operators leveraging parts of our Odds Feed+ product. As the sports betting landscape becomes ever more competitive and complex, the need for a flexible, high-quality, trusted odds feed has never been greater. Given our vast experience in sports trading, along with our large global liquidity, we believe our Odds Feed+ solution will become the go-to odds feed for visionary operators, such as FDJ UNITED."



Nils Andén, Chief Online Betting & Gaming Officer at FDJ UNITED, added: "Partnering with Kambi and expanding our Odds Feed+ agreement into selected sports is an important milestone as we continue the migration to our in-house sportsbook platform. Odds Feed+ gives us the quality, flexibility and control we need to tailor our sportsbook, while benefiting from the reliability and expertise of a true industry leader like Kambi."

About Kambi

Kambi Group is the home of premium sports betting services for licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi's portfolio of market-leading products include Turnkey Sportsbook, Odds Feed+, Managed Trading, Bet Builder, Esports, Front End and Sportsbook Platform. Kambi Group also operates esports data and odds supplier Abios, front end technology experts Shape Games and cutting-edge AI trading division Tzeract. Kambi Group's partners include ATG, Bally's Corporation, Corredor Empresarial, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, LiveScore, Rush Street Interactive and Svenska Spel. Kambi Group employs more than 1,000 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Denmark, Philippines, Romania, Sweden, the UK and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

About FDJ UNITED

FDJ UNITED is one of Europe's leading betting and gaming operators, with a vast portfolio of iconic brands and a reputation for technological excellence. With over 5,000 employees and a presence in more than 10 regulated markets, the Group offers a diversified, responsible range of games, both under exclusive rights and open to competition: lottery games in France and Ireland, via an extensive point-of-sale network and online; sports betting at points of sale in France; and online games open to competition (sports and horse-race betting, poker and online casino games, in markets where these activities are authorised). FDJ UNITED has placed responsibility at the heart of its strategy and promotes recreational betting. The Group is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (FDJU) and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro indices.



For more information, visit www.fdjunited.com

