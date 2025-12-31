Kambi Group Plc: Kambi Group plc signs multi-year online sportsbook partnership with Pickwin in Mexico

Fast-growing sports betting operator in Mexico will replace its previous third-party sportsbook provider with Kambi's market-leading Turnkey Sportsbook

Kambi Group plc ("Kambi"), the home of premium sports betting solutions, has agreed a multi-year partnership with Pickwin to provide its award-winning Turnkey Sportsbook solution to one of Mexico's fastest growing online sports betting operators.

As part of the agreement, Pickwin will replace its previous third-party sportsbook provider with Kambi's comprehensive end-to-end sportsbook solutions, including its award-winning Bet Builder, advanced trading capabilities, and regulatory compliance expertise, underscoring Pickwin's commitment to offering a premium product tailored to Mexico's dynamic sports betting market.

Pickwin will also benefit from shared margin-driving insights provided from Kambi's extensive global partner network, enabling superior pricing and risk management through the billions of bets processed by Kambi annually.

Scheduled to launch imminently, the partnership further strengthens Kambi's footprint in Mexico, reinforcing its reputation as the leading B2B sportsbook supplier in Latin America for operators seeking cutting-edge technology and excellence in regulated markets.

Werner Becher, Kambi Group CEO, said: "We are excited to partner with Pickwin and support their vision in delivering world-class sports betting experiences throughout Mexico. Our proven track record in Latin America, combined with our deep understanding of regulatory frameworks, makes this the ideal partnership to support sustainable growth."

Diego Sanchez, Pickwin, Co-founder and CEO: "Partnering with Kambi marks a pivotal moment for Pickwin as we continue our rapid growth in Mexico's thriving sports betting market. Kambi's reputation in the region gives us the confidence to deliver a premium experience to our players and we are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will present."

