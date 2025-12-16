Kambi Group Plc: Kambi Group plc and Churchill Downs Incorporated extend multi-year Turnkey Sportsbook partnership

Renewed agreement will see Churchill Downs continue to offer Kambi's comprehensive Turnkey Sportsbook solution across its retail locations in the United States

Kambi Group plc ("Kambi") and Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") have agreed to extend their long-standing sports betting partnership. Under the renewed multi-year deal, CDI will maintain access to Kambi's full-service Turnkey Sportsbook, supporting operations at each of their on-site sportsbooks and racing venues.



The extended agreement will continue to provide Kambi's premium retail sportsbook technology at CDI's 15 retail sportsbooks located across eight states. Additionally, CDI will expand its retail sports betting footprint into a ninth state, with a launch in Maine planned for December 2025.



Kambi's comprehensive offering includes an industry-leading retail sportsbook with advanced trading capabilities, state-of-the-art betting kiosks, and seamless over-the-counter wagering that delivers a best-in-class property experience for both sports and racing fans, supporting CDI's rich heritage in thoroughbred racing and commitment to providing premium entertainment across its venues.



Werner Becher, Kambi Group CEO, said: "We are pleased to extend our partnership with Churchill Downs Incorporated as we both share the same commitment to delivering high-quality betting and entertainment experiences. CDI's deep-rooted heritage in horse racing and its growing retail sportsbook footprint makes them an ideal partner for our Turnkey Sportsbook. We look forward to continuing to support their expansion and continued success across the United States."



Bill Mudd, Churchill Downs Incorporated President & COO, said: "Churchill Downs Incorporated is delighted to continue our successful relationship with Kambi as we aim to expand our retail sports betting operations. Kambi's proven technology and commitment to excellence align with our mission to deliver exceptional wagering experiences in both sports and horse racing, which remains at the heart of our business."

