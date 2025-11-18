

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Crédit Agricole S.A. has unveiled its new strategic plan, ACT 2028, which sets ambitious financial and operational targets for the coming years. At the core of this plan is the goal of achieving a net income Group share of over 8.5 billion euros by 2028, alongside a Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE) above 14%. These objectives reflect the Group's confidence in its ability to deliver sustainable profitability while maintaining strong financial discipline.



The plan emphasizes acceleration as the guiding principle of Crédit Agricole S.A.'s roadmap. The Group intends to broaden its market reach, consolidate its leadership position in France, and expand across Europe and Asia. By 2028, Crédit Agricole S.A. aims to serve 60 million customers, and generate more than 30 billion euros in revenues, with nearly 60% of this revenue coming from international operations. This highlights the Group's commitment to diversifying its growth drivers and strengthening its global footprint.



ACT 2028 is firmly anchored in a sustainable growth strategy, supported by the financial strength of the Crédit Agricole Group. The plan is underpinned by a prudent management framework, with clear regulatory and risk objectives. These include maintaining a CET1 ratio greater than or equal to 17% across the trajectory, while optimizing Crédit Agricole S.A.'s CET1 ratio at around 11%. Additionally, the Group targets a Total Loss Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) of around 27% of risk-weighted assets, excluding eligible senior preferred debt. Liquidity will be carefully managed, with the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) maintained between 110% and 130%, and the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) between 110% and 120%.



