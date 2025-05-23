The shares in Mowi ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 1.70 as from today 23 May 2025.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|16,500
|16,520
|10:06
|16,490
|16,520
|10:05
The shares in Mowi ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 1.70 as from today 23 May 2025.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|06:36
|Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 1.70 today
|The shares in Mowi ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 1.70 as from today 23 May 2025. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities...
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|Mowi Scotland loses RSPCA certification after fish abuse videos surface
|Di
|Mowi ASA: Disclosure of large shareholding
|16.05.
|Mowi CEO Ivan Vindheim: Record high salmon supply in Q1 2025 should be considered a one-off
|14.05.
|Mowi Reports Another Strong Operational Quarter with Record Biomass Production