Frontera Energy Corporation: Frontera Announces Annual & Special Meeting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2025 annual & special meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting").
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
Shareholders elected each of the nominees proposed by management as set forth in the management information circular of the Company dated April 9, 2025. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 53,094,359, representing approximately 68.69% of Frontera's issued and outstanding common shares. The directors achieved an average approval vote of 97.19% from shareholders.
The detailed results of the vote are set out below:
Nominee
Outcome of Vote
Voted
Voted (%)
Gabriel de Alba
Approved
39,816,273 Voted For
1,753,292 Withheld
95.78%
4.22%
Luis F. Alarcon Mantilla
Approved
39,081,513 Voted For
2,488,052 Withheld
94.01%
5.99%
W. Ellis Armstrong
Approved
40,898,403 Voted For
671,162 Withheld
98.39%
1.61%
Orlando Cabrales Segovia
Approved
40,838,753 Voted For
730,812 Withheld
98.24%
1.76%
Russell Ford
Approved
40,923,045 Voted For
646,520 Withheld
98.44%
1.56%
Veronique Giry
Approved
40,848,835 Voted For
720,730 Withheld
98.27%
1.73%
Each of the directors elected at the Meeting will hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until he or she resigns or his or her successor is duly elected or appointed pursuant to the Articles of the Company.
Detailed voting results for all resolutions considered by shareholders at the Meeting are contained in the report of voting results, which is available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP
The Company has the following committees: Audit Committee, Compensation and Human Resources Committee ("CHRC"), and Corporate Governance, Nominating, and Sustainability Committee ("CGNSC"). The current committee membership is set forth below:
Committee
Members
Audit Committee
W. Ellis Armstrong (Chair)
Luis F. Alarcon Mantilla
Russell Ford
CHRC
Gabriel de Alba (Chair)
Veronique Giry
Russell Ford
CGNSC
Luis F. Alarcon Mantilla (Chair)
W. Ellis Armstrong
Veronique Giry
About Frontera
Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 22 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally, and ethically responsible manner.
