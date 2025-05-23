Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A414LZ | ISIN: KYG2929M1087 | Ticker-Symbol: 4ZB
Frankfurt
23.05.25 | 09:15
23,140 Euro
+1,22 % +0,280
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
DUALITY BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUALITY BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.05.2025 04:44 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Duality Biotherapeutics: FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application Received for Novel EGFR/HER3 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate AVZO-1418/DB-1418

Finanznachrichten News

Phase 1/2 first-in-human clinical study planned this year

SHANGHAI and SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duality Biotherapeutics ("DualityBio", HKEX:09606) partner Avenzo Therapeutics, Inc. ("Avenzo"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation oncology therapies, today announced clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of its investigational new drug application (IND) for AVZO-1418/DB-1418, a potential best-in-class, novel EGFR/HER3 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

On January 7th, 2025, DualityBio and Avenzo announced that they entered into an exclusive license agreement, pursuant to which Avenzo will develop, manufacture and commercialize AVZO-1418/DB-1418, a potential best-in-class EGFR/HER3 bispecific ADC, globally (excluding Greater China).

Under the IND, a Phase 1/2 first-in-human, open-label clinical study is planned to initiate later this year. The Phase 1 portion will assess the safety, tolerability, and preliminary clinical activity of AVZO-1418/DB-1418 as a single agent and in combination therapy in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Preclinical data for AVZO-1418/DB-1418 were presented for the first time at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Conference in April 2025 and highlighted AVZO-1418/DB-1418's novel design and additive binding affinity in EGFR and HER3 co-expressing tumor cells. In addition, AVZO-1418/DB-1418 demonstrated efficacy in in vivo xenograft models across multiple tumor types, including in an EGFR TKI-resistant NSCLC model.

About DualityBio

Duality Biotherapeutics (HKEX:09606) is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of next-generation ADCs to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. DualityBio has successfully built several cutting-edge ADC technology platforms with global intellectual property rights. Leveraging a robust pipeline, DualityBio is conducting multiple global clinical trials across 17 countries and has enrolled over 2,000 patients for multiple clinical-stage ADC candidates.

Additionally, DualityBio has established strategic collaborations with global MNCs and leading biotech innovators. As a global ADC powerhouse, DualityBio is developing novel ADCs, including bispecific ADC candidates, novel-payload ADC candidates, and autoimmune ADC candidates. For more information, please visit www.dualitybiologics.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Duality Biotherapeutics

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.