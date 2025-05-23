Kancera AB: Interim Report First Quarter 2025, January 1 - March 31

The period in brief - financial summary for the first quarter 2025

Financial summary for the full period January 1- March 31, 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 0 million (SEK 0 million).

R&D expenses amounted to SEK 11,1 million (SEK 11,4 million).

Operating loss for the quarter amounted to SEK -13,1 million (SEK -13,4 million).

Loss after financial items for the quarter amounted to SEK -12,9 million (SEK -13,0 million).

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter amounted to SEK -0,11 (SEK -0,13).

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter amounted to SEK -9,0 million (SEK -14,7 million).

Equity on March 31, 2025 amounted to SEK 49,4 million (SEK 93,9 million) or SEK 0,41 (SEK 0,77) per share.

The equity/assets ratio on March 31, 2025 was 87 percent (76 percent).

Cash and cash equivalents on March 31, 2025 amounted to SEK 37,4 million (SEK 31,0 million).

Significant events during the first quarter 2025

Kancera announced that the company has signed a letter of intent agreement with the private US biotech company, Recardio Inc. with the objective of combining both companies' assets and forming a cardiovascular-focused specialty care company.

Kancera announced its intention to change the company name to Novakand Pharma.

Significant events after the end of the period

Kancera has reported Last Patient Last Visit in the ongoing KANDOVA study and that top-line results are expected in the third quarter 2025.

About Kancera AB (publ)

Kancera is a clinical stage biotech developing a new class of small molecule drugs with an immune cell modulating mode-of-action with focus on cardiovascular diseases. The stock is traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser and can be contacted at certifiedadviser@redeye.se.

For further information

Please refer the presentation of the 2025 Q1 Interim Report, available on Kancera's website: www.kancera.com/en/investor-relations/presentations/

All financial reports are available at Kancera's website: https://kancera.com/en/investor relations/financial-reports/

or contact:

ir@kancera.com or phone: +46 (0)8-5012 60 80