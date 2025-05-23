Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQQ4 | ISIN: SE0015658570 | Ticker-Symbol: 3EE0
Frankfurt
23.05.25 | 08:04
0,067 Euro
-13,34 % -0,010
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KANCERA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KANCERA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.05.2025 08:00 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kancera AB: Interim Report First Quarter 2025, January 1 - March 31

Finanznachrichten News

The period in brief - financial summary for the first quarter 2025

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 0 million (SEK 0 million).
  • R&D expenses amounted to SEK 11,1 million (SEK 11,4 million).
  • Operating loss for the quarter amounted to SEK -13,1 million (SEK -13,4 million).
  • Loss after financial items for the quarter amounted to SEK -12,9 million (SEK -13,0 million).
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter amounted to SEK -0,11 (SEK -0,13).
  • Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter amounted to SEK -9,0 million (SEK -14,7 million).
  • Equity on March 31, 2025 amounted to SEK 49,4 million (SEK 93,9 million) or SEK 0,41 (SEK 0,77) per share.
  • The equity/assets ratio on March 31, 2025 was 87 percent (76 percent).
  • Cash and cash equivalents on March 31, 2025 amounted to SEK 37,4 million (SEK 31,0 million).

Financial summary for the full period January 1- March 31, 2025

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 0 million (SEK 0 million).
  • R&D expenses amounted to SEK 11,1 million (SEK 11,4 million).
  • Operating loss for the quarter amounted to SEK -13,1 million (SEK -13,4 million).
  • Loss after financial items for the quarter amounted to SEK -12,9 million (SEK -13,0 million).
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter amounted to SEK -0,11 (SEK -0,13).
  • Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter amounted to SEK -9,0 million (SEK -14,7 million).
  • Equity on March 31, 2025 amounted to SEK 49,4 million (SEK 93,9 million) or SEK 0,41 (SEK 0,77) per share.
  • The equity/assets ratio on March 31, 2025 was 87 percent (76 percent).
  • Cash and cash equivalents on March 31, 2025 amounted to SEK 37,4 million (SEK 31,0 million).

Significant events during the first quarter 2025

  • Kancera announced that the company has signed a letter of intent agreement with the private US biotech company, Recardio Inc. with the objective of combining both companies' assets and forming a cardiovascular-focused specialty care company.
  • Kancera announced its intention to change the company name to Novakand Pharma.

Significant events after the end of the period

  • Kancera has reported Last Patient Last Visit in the ongoing KANDOVA study and that top-line results are expected in the third quarter 2025.

About Kancera AB (publ)
Kancera is a clinical stage biotech developing a new class of small molecule drugs with an immune cell modulating mode-of-action with focus on cardiovascular diseases. The stock is traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser and can be contacted at certifiedadviser@redeye.se.

For further information

  • Please refer the presentation of the 2025 Q1 Interim Report, available on Kancera's website: www.kancera.com/en/investor-relations/presentations/
  • All financial reports are available at Kancera's website: https://kancera.com/en/investor relations/financial-reports/

or contact:
ir@kancera.com or phone: +46 (0)8-5012 60 80

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.