Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie liegt in der Turbo-Zone - und könnte der Gold-Gewinner 2025/26 werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQQ4 | ISIN: SE0015658570 | Ticker-Symbol: 3EE0
Frankfurt
12.08.25 | 08:21
0,084 Euro
-6,45 % -0,006
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KANCERA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KANCERA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.08.2025 08:00 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kancera AB: Kancera terminates letter of intent with Recardio

Kancera AB (publ) today announces that the company has terminated the letter of intent agreement with Recardio Inc. based on financing considerations. Kancera will now explore other out-licensing and business development opportunities.

On March 7, 2025 Kancera AB (publ) (Kancera) announced that it has signed a letter of intent agreement with the private US biotech company, Recardio Inc. (Recardio) to evaluate combining both companies' assets and resources through a transaction in which Recardio would in-license Kancera's candidate drugs rugocrixan and fosrugocrixan, with the objective to form a multi-product cardiovascular-focused specialty care company and jointly seek external financing to enable such a transaction.

Given the current challenging environment on the capital markets, Kancera expects that it will not be possible to successfully raise the targeted amount of capital near-term and has decided to terminate the letter of intent with Recardio. Kancera will revisit the company's business plan with regards to targeted therapeutic areas and corporate structure, and continue to explore other out-licensing and business development opportunities.

"There is a clear rationale for the agreement with Recardio, but the challenging capital market conditions makes external financing not possible near term. Kancera has made significant progress in advancing its development programs within inflammation and cancer and we truly believe that our candidate drugs can make a difference for many patients. We are now reviewing all scenarios that allow Kancera to continue its development for the benefits of patients and shareholders", says Peter Selin, CEO at Kancera.
About Kancera AB (publ)
Kancera is developing a new class of anti-inflammatory drugs in the field of cardiovascular diseases. The stock is traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser.
For more information, visit: www.kancera.com or contact ir@kancera.com / +46 (0)8-5012 6080

This information is information that Kancera is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-12 08:00 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.