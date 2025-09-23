As from September 24, 2025, Kancera AB will change company name to Novakand Pharma AB. The ISIN code will remain the same.
Old issuer name: Kancera AB
New issuer name: Novakand Pharma AB
Old symbol: KAN
New symbol: NOVKAN
ISIN code: SE0015658570
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280
