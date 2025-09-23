As from September 24, 2025, Kancera AB will change company name to Novakand Pharma AB. The ISIN code will remain the same.



Old issuer name: Kancera AB

New issuer name: Novakand Pharma AB



Old symbol: KAN

New symbol: NOVKAN



ISIN code: SE0015658570



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280





