Kancera AB: Peter Selin resigns as CEO of Novakand Pharma in mutual agreement with the board

Novakand Pharma AB (publ) today announces that CEO Peter Selin has decided to resign as CEO of the company. The decision is made in mutual agreement with the Board of Directors. Peter Selin will remain available to the company for six months, or until a successor has taken office.

The decision follows Novakand Pharma's, formerly Kancera AB, recently announced direction to initiate a process to identify stakeholders for a reverse take over. Peter Selin has a profile that is suited to lead companies with a focus on clinical development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. As the company is now discontinuing this business and instead focusing on finding stakeholders for other types of business, it is a natural time for Peter to hand over to a new CEO with expertise suitable for the company's new direction.

Peter Selin will remain in the role of CEO and will continue to work within the company during a transition period of six months. During this time, he will support the Board of Directors in the process of identifying stakeholders for a reverse take over and in the process of divesting the company's clinical assets.

About Novakand Pharma AB

Novakand Pharma is a clinical stage biotech developing a new class of small molecule drugs with an immune cell modulating mode-of-action. The stock is traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (up until September 23, 2025 the share is traded under the trade name Kancera AB). Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser and can be contacted at certifiedadviser@redeye.se.

