On November 21, 2025, Novakand Pharma AB (the "Company") disclosed its interim report for the third quarter of 2025. The press release also included information on, inter alia, the board of directors' decision to write down the value of the Company's fractalkine program in the balance sheet to zero.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Novakand Pharma AB (NOVKAN, ISIN code SE0015658570, order book ID 80745) shall be given observation status.

