Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 581005 | ISIN: DE0005810055 | Ticker-Symbol: DB1
Xetra
23.05.25 | 10:21
289,50 Euro
+0,70 % +2,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
288,50288,7010:39
288,50288,7010:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.05.2025 10:22 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Virtune AB (Publ): VIRTUNE ACCELERATES EUROPEAN EXPANSION WITH XRP ETP DEBUT ON DEUTSCHE BÖRSE XETRA

Finanznachrichten News

Frankfurt, 23 May 2025 - Swedish regulated crypto asset manager Virtune brings its flagship Virtune XRP ETP to Germany's premier trading venue Deutsche Börse Xetra, extending its regulated digital asset offerings to Europe's largest economy.

With strong traction and consistent inflows across the Nordic region - driven by growing interest and adoption of crypto - expanding into Germany through the listing on Xetra marks a strategic milestone for Virtune. Since its inception in May 2023, Virtune has experienced rapid growth in the Nordics, listing 16 products and attracting over 140,000 investors in just two years.

The key success factors have been Virtune's educational focus, transparent market approach, and regulated status. This expansion not only responds to growing investor interest but also strengthens Virtune's presence across the European market.

Virtune XRP ETP is a 100% physically backed investment product, providing investors with secure, regulated, and easy exposure to XRP, one of the globally leading crypto assets. Virtune XRP ETP was initially listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in Sweden in July 2024 and has since attracted over 50,000 investors and more than USD 125 million in assets under management, making it the most popular ETP in Virtune's product suite. Coinbase serves as the product's crypto custodian, providing institutional-grade security with the underlying XRP held in cold storage.

Virtune has actively listed ETPs on Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, and other regulated European markets. Its goal is to provide seamless access to crypto assets through regulated ETPs, with a strong focus on transparency, education, and investor protection - ultimately driving crypto adoption among both retail and institutional investors.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:



"We are proud to launch our XRP ETP on Xetra and expand our footprint in Germany. XRP has long been one of the most actively traded and recognized digital assets globally, and our physically backed ETP provides a robust and secure way to gain exposure to it. This listing underscores our commitment to broadening access to crypto assets across Europe."

Key Product Information:

- Exposure to XRP
- 100% physically backed by XRP
- 1.49% annual management fee

Virtune XRP ETP:

- Trading Currency: EUR
- First Day of Trading: Friday, 23rd of May 2025
- Xetra Exchange Ticker: VRTX
- Bloomberg Ticker: VIRXRP
- ISIN: SE0021486156
- WKN: A4AKW5
- Exchanges: Deutsche Börse Xetra, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki

For further inquiries, please contact:
Christopher Kock, CEO & Member of the Board of Directors
Mobile: +46 70 073 45 64
Email: christopher@virtune.com

About Virtune AB.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.