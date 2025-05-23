Virtune AB (Publ): VIRTUNE ACCELERATES EUROPEAN EXPANSION WITH XRP ETP DEBUT ON DEUTSCHE BÖRSE XETRA

Frankfurt, 23 May 2025 - Swedish regulated crypto asset manager Virtune brings its flagship Virtune XRP ETP to Germany's premier trading venue Deutsche Börse Xetra, extending its regulated digital asset offerings to Europe's largest economy.



With strong traction and consistent inflows across the Nordic region - driven by growing interest and adoption of crypto - expanding into Germany through the listing on Xetra marks a strategic milestone for Virtune. Since its inception in May 2023, Virtune has experienced rapid growth in the Nordics, listing 16 products and attracting over 140,000 investors in just two years.



The key success factors have been Virtune's educational focus, transparent market approach, and regulated status. This expansion not only responds to growing investor interest but also strengthens Virtune's presence across the European market.



Virtune XRP ETP is a 100% physically backed investment product, providing investors with secure, regulated, and easy exposure to XRP, one of the globally leading crypto assets. Virtune XRP ETP was initially listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in Sweden in July 2024 and has since attracted over 50,000 investors and more than USD 125 million in assets under management, making it the most popular ETP in Virtune's product suite. Coinbase serves as the product's crypto custodian, providing institutional-grade security with the underlying XRP held in cold storage.



Virtune has actively listed ETPs on Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, and other regulated European markets. Its goal is to provide seamless access to crypto assets through regulated ETPs, with a strong focus on transparency, education, and investor protection - ultimately driving crypto adoption among both retail and institutional investors.



Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:



"We are proud to launch our XRP ETP on Xetra and expand our footprint in Germany. XRP has long been one of the most actively traded and recognized digital assets globally, and our physically backed ETP provides a robust and secure way to gain exposure to it. This listing underscores our commitment to broadening access to crypto assets across Europe."

Key Product Information:



- Exposure to XRP

- 100% physically backed by XRP

- 1.49% annual management fee



Virtune XRP ETP:



- Trading Currency: EUR

- First Day of Trading: Friday, 23rd of May 2025

- Xetra Exchange Ticker: VRTX

- Bloomberg Ticker: VIRXRP

- ISIN: SE0021486156

- WKN: A4AKW5

- Exchanges: Deutsche Börse Xetra, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki



For further inquiries, please contact:

Christopher Kock, CEO & Member of the Board of Directors

Mobile: +46 70 073 45 64

Email: christopher@virtune.com



