TCL Brings Premium Mini LED TV to More Homes with Amazon Brand Week Savings

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / This Amazon Brand Week (26 th May - 1 st June), TCL invites consumers to upgrade their home entertainment with exclusive offers on its latest Mini LED TV series, the 2025 Q6C-UK series. Whether you're planning a summer of sports, immersive movie nights, or epic gaming sessions, these limited-time deals make premium TV technology more accessible than ever. With cutting-edge features and limited promotional pricing, there's never been a better time to bring a cinematic experience into your living room.t.

At the heart of the 2025 Q-Series is TCL's next-generation QD-Mini LED technology , combining the best of QLED and OLED for pixel-level lighting precision. The advanced Quantum Dot Pro and Mini LED backlight system deliver stunning contrast, ultra-high peak brightness , and a wider colour gamut - bringing vivid colours and striking realism to every scene. With up to 512 dimming zones (on the 98" Q6C-UK model), viewers enjoy deeper blacks, brighter highlights, and unparalleled clarity, especially in fast-moving action and sports content. TCL's Precise Dimming Series , powered by ultra-dense Micro lens and Super Micro-OD, further refines picture detail by shaping each light zone with improved halo control, creating a truly upscale viewing experience. The Q-Series also includes refined audio options to enhance the viewing experience: the Q6C-UK supports Dolby Atmos and improved speaker design for clearer sound.

TCL Q6C-UK Premium QD-Mini LED TV

The Q6C-UK is aimed at those looking for a more vibrant TV experience and an enhanced gaming environment. It utilises QLED technology, offering contrast and colour, while also providing higher peak brightness and a longer lifespan. The Q6C-UK has up to 512 local dimming zones** and Quantum Dot technology, meaning that colours on-screen appear accurate and detailed.

For gamers, a responsive TV is just as important as one with a good picture. Q6C-UK Series comes particularly with HDMI 2.1, ALLM, 144Hz VRR and 120Hz VRR supported, you'll experience lowest latency and the best picture settings for gaming, automatically. On top of that it comes with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) including also FreeSync Premium Pro certification and Game Bar and 288Hz Game Accelerator.

Q6C-UK Model Range and RRP

The TCL Q6C-UK-UK Series is available during Amazon Brand Week with the following models and recommended retail prices (RRP):

55Q6C-UK - £799

65Q6C-UK - £999

75Q6C-UK - £1,499

85Q6C-UK - £1,899

98Q6C-UK - £3,199

*Final pricing is at the retailer's discretion.

Availability

The TCL Q6C-UK Series is now available at Amazon.

** 512 zones on 98" model; 420 zones on 85" model, 312 zones on 75" model, 242 zones on 65" model and 180 zones on 55" model.

TCL's featured Q6C-UK model is available at promotional prices during Amazon Brand Week, with reductions across participating screen sizes and configurations. Exact pricing and availability may vary, but the latest Q-Series offerings represent standout options for those seeking upgraded picture quality and immersive audio at better value. Visit the official UK Amazon Brandstore or the TCL UK website to learn more.

Discover more at Amazon Brandstore

Discover more products at https://www.tcl.com/uk/en

# # #

Media Contact

Europe Press Relations

eupr@tcl.com

UK Local Press Contact:

Samuel Shannon

samuel.shannon@tcl.com

+447791726904

# # #

About TCL

TCL Electronics specialises in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For more information, please visit: https://www.tcl.com

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE: TCL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/tcl-brings-premium-mini-led-tv-to-more-homes-with-amazon-brand-week-sav-1031184