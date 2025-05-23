OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.The U.S. dollar fell to more than a 3-year low of 1.3489 against the pound, from an early high of 1.3419.The greenback slipped to more than a 2-week low of 1.3809 against the Canadian dollar, from an early high of 1.3859.Against the yen, the euro and the Swiss franc, the greenback edged down to 143.24, 1.1345 and 0.8255 from early highs of 144.02, 1.1279 and 0.8289, respectively.If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.36 against the pound, 1.36 against the loonie, 141.00 against the yen, 1.14 against the euro and 0.81 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX