WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices retreated on Friday and were on course for their first weekly decline in three weeks on concerns about oversupply stemming from a potential nuclear deal between the U.S. and Iran, and OPEC+ supply hike prospects.Benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.7 percent to $63.99 a barrel in European trade while WTI crude futures were down 0.7 percent at $60.75.Both benchmarks were down around 2 percent for the week after reports emerged that OPEC+ is considering another increase in production levels.According to Bloomberg, OPEC+ members are discussing making a third consecutive oil production surge in July.Citing OPEC+ delegates, Bloomberg said an output increase of 411,000 barrels a day for July - triple the amount initially planned - is among options under discussion, though no final decision has been made. A final decision is due to be made at the group's meeting gathering on June 1st.Markets also keep an eye on U.S.-Iranian nuclear negotiations which could determine the future supply of Iranian oil. The fifth round of talks over Tehran's nuclear program will take place in Rome today.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX