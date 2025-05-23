WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading firmly above the flatline even as Bitcoin retreated after touching a fresh all-time high in the past 24 hours. Easing in trade tensions between the U.S. and China, the dollar's weakness, fiscal concerns about U.S. as well as the easing in bond yields swayed crypto market sentiment. The U.S. House of Representatives passing the tax-and-spending bill helped ease near-term uncertainty for investors.Overall crypto market capitalization has gained 0.6 percent overnight to $3.52 trillion. Cryptocurrencies associated with AI & Big Data rallied 2.2 percent. Meme category cryptos also witnessed a surge of 1.9 percent in market capitalization. The Made in America cryptocurrencies recorded an overnight addition of 1.3 percent in market capitalization. Market capitalization of the cryptocurrencies identified for U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve also gained 0.5 percent overnight.Bitcoin currently dominates 62.75 percent of the overall crypto market versus 63.3 percent a day ago and 62.3 percent a week earlier. Bitcoin's 52-week crypto market dominance ranged between 52.5 recorded on May 29, 2024, and 64.4 recorded on May 4, 2025. Ethereum's share of the crypto market is currently at 9.18 percent. The same was 9 percent a day earlier and 9.3 percent a week earlier.The CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the emotional state of the cryptocurrency market also reflected the positive sentiment. The index is currently at 76 denoting 'greed'. It was at 73 a day ago and 69 a week ago and both connoted a state of 'greed' in the market. Over the past 52 weeks, the index ranged between 88 (extreme greed) recorded on November 21 and 15 (extreme fear) recorded on March 11.With a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion Bitcoin has maintained the 5th position in the global ranking of all assets as per companiesmarketcap.com. Bitcoin is inter alia ranked higher than Amazon (market cap of $2.156 trillion), Alphabet (market cap of $2.079 trillion), Silver (market cap of $1.877 trillion), Saudi Aramco (market cap of $1.622 trillion) as well as Meta Platforms (market cap of $1.6 trillion). Only gold (market cap of $22.35 trillion), Microsoft (market cap of $3.38 trillion), NVIDIA (market cap of $3.24 trillion) and Apple (market cap of $3.01 trillion) have a market capitalization higher than that of the world's leading cryptocurrency.Bitcoin added 0.5 percent overnight to trade at $111,181. It is currently trading 1 percent below the all-time-high at $111,970 recorded in the past 24 hours. The original cryptocurrency traded firmly above $110 thousand during the past 24 hours. The leading cryptocurrency is trading with gains of 7.2 percent over the 7-day horizon and 18 percent over the 30-day horizon. Year-to-date gains exceed 19 percent. Inflows to Bitcoin-based Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded $935 million on Thursday versus inflows of $607 million on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped inflows with $877 million.Ethereum edged down 0.15 percent overnight to trade at $2,682. Ether has rallied 2.6 percent in the past week. Losses in 2025 have fallen to a little less than 20 percent. Ether's current trading price is 45 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $2,731 and $2,628.Ethereum-based Spot ETF products witnessed inflows of $111 million on Thursday as compared with inflows of $1 million a day earlier.Ethereum is currently ranked 32nd in the ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.4th ranked XRP rallied 0.12 percent overnight to trade at $2.45, around 36 percent below the all-time high.Solana ranked 5th overall added 3.7 percent overnight to trade at $186.63.6th ranked BNB slipped 0.07 percent overnight at its current trading price of $685.53.8th ranked Dogecoin gained 1.7 percent overnight to trade at $0.2475. DOGE is currently trading 66 percent below the record high.9th ranked Cardano also added 1.7 percent overnight to trade at $0.8232. The trading price is 73 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high.10th ranked TRON slipped 0.3 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2752.47th ranked Worldcoin (WLD) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of 20.4 percent. 48th ranked Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) followed with overnight gains of 15.8 percent.100th ranked Walrus (WAL) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of more than 11 percent. 39th ranked OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) also recorded overnight losses of 8.8 percent.For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX