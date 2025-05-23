BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.The pound rose to more than a 3-year high of 1.3502 against the U.S. dollar and a 3-day high of 1.1156 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 1.3419 and 1.1107, respectively.Against the yen and the euro, the pound edged up to 193.50 and 0.8406 from early lows of 192.82 and 0.8419, respectively.If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.36 against the greenback, 1.12 against the franc, 196.00 against the yen and 0.82 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX