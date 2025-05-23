Invivyd Announces Inclusion of PEMGARDA (pemivibart) in National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology for B-Cell Lymphomas

WALTHAM, Mass., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD), today announced that PEMGARDA® (pemivibart), its investigational monoclonal antibody, has been added to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology for B-Cell Lymphomas. NCCN joins the Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA) that updated its COVID-19 guidelines in August 2024 to recommend the use of PEMGARDA (pemivibart) for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) in moderately to severely immunocompromised adults and adolescents (aged 12 or older) at risk for progression to severe COVID-19 when predominant regional variants are susceptible to pemivibart.

This inclusion in the NCCN Guidelines recognizes PEMGARDA as a potential option for PrEP against COVID-19 in patients with B-cell malignancies. Immunocompromised patients may not mount an adequate immune response to vaccination.

"Managing B-cell lymphoma is inherently challenging for patients, and the added risk of severe COVID-19 further complicates their care," said George Yaghmour, MD. "The inclusion of PEMGARDA in the NCCN Guidelines is an important development, providing clinicians with a valuable tool to guide treatment decisions. It helps protect vulnerable patients from COVID-19, allowing them to stay out of the hospital, continue their cancer care, and focus on their recovery."

"We are honored that NCCN has acknowledged the role of PEMGARDA in helping protect one of the most vulnerable patient populations - those with compromised immune systems due to B-cell lymphomas - especially in light of ongoing COVID-19 threats," said Tim Lee, Chief Commercial Officer at Invivyd. "This recognition reflects the growing confidence in the therapeutic potential of PEMGARDA, and reinforces our commitment to immunocompromised patients including those facing difficult to treat lymphomas, particularly as COVID-19 remains a year-round threat, with another surge expected this summer."

The NCCN's recommendation is based on the unmet need in patients with B-cell lymphomas, many of whom experience reduced vaccine efficacy and are at elevated risk for COVID-19-related complications. PEMGARDA is a monoclonal antibody engineered to retain activity against circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants and is currently authorized under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for PrEP of COVID-19 in certain patients with moderate-to-severe immune compromise.

The updated NCCN Guidelines are now available on the NCCN website and serve as an important resource for oncology providers making evidence-based treatment decisions. They reflect growing clinical and real-world evidence supporting the use of passive immunization to complement vaccination strategies in high-risk oncology populations.

NCCN is a not-for-profit alliance of 33 leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to defining and advancing quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives.

About PEMGARDA

PEMGARDA® (pemivibart) is a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb). PEMGARDA was engineered from adintrevimab, Invivyd's investigational mAb that has a robust safety data package and provided evidence of clinical efficacy in global Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. PEMGARDA has demonstrated in vitro neutralizing activity against major SARS-CoV-2 variants, including JN.1, KP.3.1.1, XEC and LP.8.1. PEMGARDA targets the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein receptor binding domain (RBD), thereby inhibiting virus attachment to the human ACE2 receptor on host cells.

PEMGARDA (pemivibart) injection (4500 mg), for intravenous use is an investigational mAb that has not been approved, but has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. FDA under an EUA for the pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) who have moderate-to-severe immune compromise due to certain medical conditions or receipt of certain immunosuppressive medications or treatments and are unlikely to mount an adequate immune response to COVID-19 vaccination. Recipients should not be currently infected with or have had a known recent exposure to an individual infected with SARS-CoV-2.

PEMGARDA is not authorized for use for treatment of COVID-19 or post-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19. Pre-exposure prophylaxis with PEMGARDA is not a substitute for vaccination in individuals for whom COVID-19 vaccination is recommended. Individuals for whom COVID-19 vaccination is recommended, including individuals with moderate-to-severe immune compromise who may derive benefit from COVID-19 vaccinations, should receive COVID-19 vaccination. In individuals who have recently received a COVID-19 vaccine, PEMGARDA should be administered at least 2 weeks after vaccination.

Anaphylaxis has been observed with PEMGARDA and the PEMGARDA Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers includes a boxed warning for anaphylaxis. The most common adverse reactions included systemic infusion-related reactions and hypersensitivity reactions, local infusion site reactions, and infusion site infiltration or extravasation. For additional information, please see the PEMGARDA full product Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers, including important safety information and boxed warning.

To support the EUA for PEMGARDA, an immunobridging approach was used to determine if PEMGARDA may be effective for pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19. Immunobridging is based on the serum virus neutralizing titer-efficacy relationships identified with other neutralizing human mAbs against SARS-CoV-2. This includes adintrevimab, the parent mAb of pemivibart, and other mAbs that were previously authorized for EUA. There are limitations of the data supporting the benefits of PEMGARDA. Evidence of clinical efficacy for other neutralizing human mAbs against SARS-CoV-2 was based on different populations and SARS-CoV-2 variants that are no longer circulating. Further, the variability associated with cell-based EC50 value determinations, along with limitations related to pharmacokinetic data and efficacy estimates for the mAbs in prior clinical trials, impact the ability to precisely estimate protective titer ranges. Additionally, certain SARS-CoV-2 viral variants may emerge that have substantially reduced susceptibility to PEMGARDA, and PEMGARDA may not be effective at preventing COVID-19 caused by these SARS-CoV-2 viral variants.

The emergency use of PEMGARDA is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of drugs and biological products during the COVID-19 pandemic under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization revoked sooner. PEMGARDA is authorized for use only when the combined national frequency of variants with substantially reduced susceptibility to PEMGARDA is less than or equal to 90%, based on available information including variant susceptibility to PEMGARDA and national variant frequencies.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd deploys a proprietary integrated technology platform unique in the industry designed to assess, monitor, develop, and adapt to create best in class antibodies. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a monoclonal antibody (mAb) in its pipeline of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

