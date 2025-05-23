Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Announces Monumental Advancements in Sierra Leone Lithium Expedition

Electros, Inc., publicly traded, ticker symbol, E-L-E-K

Ticker Symbol: E-L-E-K

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a distinguished pioneer in the realm of sustainable energy and advanced electric mobility, is proud to unveil a landmark progression within its esteemed Sierra Leone lithium initiative. This endeavor, emblematic of the Company's long-term vision and strategic foresight, heralds a new chapter of innovation and influence in the global energy renaissance.

Having diligently secured vital permits and regulatory endorsements, Elektros embarks upon the preliminary development phase of its Southern Sierra Leone mining enclave. This meticulously planned operation underscores the Company's unwavering dedication to regulatory compliance, environmental stewardship, and operational excellence. Concurrently, Elektros has orchestrated an advanced logistics framework, ensuring seamless transportation and optimal distribution of lithium aggregates.

"Our unwavering mission to lead the charge in lithium innovation is deeply rooted in our commitment to excellence and progress," proclaimed Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros. "This initiative not only affirms our presence on the world stage but also exemplifies our capacity to elevate shareholder value while supporting the indispensable transition to a decarbonized, electrified future."

As the global transition to electric vehicles intensifies, the demand for lithium has reached historic levels. Lithium is not just a metal-it is the irreplaceable heartbeat of the battery revolution. Every electric vehicle, from Tesla's trailblazing sedans to the luxury fleets of BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Lexus, depends on lithium-ion batteries to power their vision of a cleaner, smarter tomorrow.

Visionaries like Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla, have publicly underscored lithium's critical role in securing the future of electric mobility. Musk's relentless global pursuit of new lithium deposits speaks volumes about the metal's rarity and strategic significance. His leadership has catapulted lithium from an obscure commodity into a cornerstone of industrial innovation. As Tesla accelerates production across its Gigafactories, the world watches with urgency as supply chains scramble to keep pace with insatiable demand.

Elektros, with its strategically aligned initiatives, now stands at the forefront of this seismic shift. Its presence in Sierra Leone is not merely an operational expansion-it is a declaration of purpose, a testament to resilience, and a symbol of 21st-century industrial leadership.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties. For more details, please refer to the Company's SEC filings at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

