JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - About 130 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have crossed the border into Gaza this week after Israel eased 11 weeks of blockade.Reports say that amid difficult and fragile security situation on the ground, a convoy bound for warehouses of international aid organisations were looted.Six Hamas policemen were reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike amid chaos.This is in addition to starvation-related deaths in the war-torn Palestinian enclave.'After nearly 80 days of a total blockade of humanitarian assistance, families still face a high risk of famine, and far more aid is urgently needed into the Gaza Strip,' said top UN official Dujarric.UN aid coordination office OCHA confirmed that 90 trucks carrying nutrition supplies, flour, medicines and other critical stocks left the Kerem Shalom border crossing for multiple destinations inside Gaza.Food security experts recently warned that Gaza's population of more than two million people are at risk of famine, with nearly half a million facing starvation.Meanwhile, Israeli military operations continue across Gaza, with reports of strikes, shelling and fresh ground incursions.The Al Awda hospital in North Gaza caught fire on Thursday, reportedly after being attacked. The medicine warehouse was heavily damaged, according to initial reports.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX