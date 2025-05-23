CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A tone of caution lingered in world markets amidst concerns about the U.S. fiscal outlook and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.Wall Street Futures have edged down. Major markets in Europe are trading on a mixed note. Asian markets finished trading on a mostly positive note.The six-currency Dollar Index retreated. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices are trading flat. Gold rallied, buoyed by safe haven demand. Cryptocurrencies mostly rallied while Bitcoin again touched an all-time high.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 41,815.90, down 0.10% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,840.40, down 0.03% Germany's DAX at 24,048.55, up 0.17% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,747.16, up 0.09% France's CAC 40 at 7,830.81, down 0.43% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,415.25, down 0.17% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,140.00, up 0.42% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,360.90, up 0.15% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,348.37, down 0.94% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,601.26, up 0.24%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1349, up 0.61% GBP/USD at 1.3497, up 0.57% USD/JPY at 143.35, down 0.47% AUD/USD at 0.6462, up 0.70% USD/CAD at 1.3807, down 0.32% Dollar Index at 99.38, down 0.59%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.528%, down 0.55% Germany at 2.6320%, down 0.27% France at 3.313%, down 0.06% U.K. at 4.7680%, up 0.27% Japan at 1.530%, down 1.29%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $64.42, down 0.03%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $61.19, down 0.02%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,326.95, up 0.97%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $110,968.11, up 0.07% Ethereum at $2,662.16, down 0.37% XRP at $2.44, up 0.30% Solana at $186.33, up 4.11% BNB at $683.78, up 0.14%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX