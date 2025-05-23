WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced the seizure of nearly two million units of unauthorized e-cigarette products in Chicago, with an estimated retail value of $33.8 million.The FDA seized the e-cigarette in collaboration with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, as part of a joint federal operation to examine incoming shipments and prevent illegal e-cigarettes from entering the country.During this operation, the team uncovered shipments of various illegal e-cigarette products, mostly originated in China and were intended for shipment to various U.S. states.According to FDA and CBP, in an apparent attempt to evade duties and the review of products for import safety concerns, many of these unauthorized e-cigarette shipments contained vague product descriptions with incorrect values. Upon examining shipments, the team found several brands of unauthorized e-cigarettes, including Snoopy Smoke, Raz, and others.The joint FDA-CBP operation was launched after investigating and identifying potential incoming shipments violating the FDA's Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.FDA said it has sent import informational letters to 24 tobacco importers and entry filers responsible for importing these illegal e-cigarettes.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX